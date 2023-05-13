Southampton relegated after 2-0 loss to Fulham

Reuters
Reuters, Southampton,
  • May 13 2023, 23:23 ist
  • updated: May 13 2023, 23:23 ist
Southampton players walk back with a dejected look after the match. Credit: Reuters Photo

Southampton were relegated from the Premier League after being beaten 2-0 at home by Fulham on Saturday, bringing an end to their 11-year spell in the English top flight.

The defeat means Southampton, who needed a win to stave off relegation, can no longer reel in 17th-placed Everton. Ruben Selles's side are bottom of the league on 24 points from 36 games, while Fulham's win moves them up to ninth.

In a scrappy and disjointed opening 45 minutes, neither side were able to take control of the game, with Fulham having more possession and slightly better attempts but no luck in front of goal.

Both teams tried to play with more attacking intent in the second half, as Carlos Alcaraz had a goal disallowed before Carlos Vinicius latched on to a loose ball in Southampton's box and tapped home the opener for Fulham in the 48th minute.

Substitute Aleksandar Mitrovic then marked his return from an eight-match ban with a goal, sealing the win for Fulham at St Mary's Stadium with a stooping header in the 72nd minute.

Southampton had the lion's share of possession in the closing spell, but were unable to create anything of note and prevent a return to the second-tier Championship, with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, a Southampton native, watching on from the stands.

