Spain beat Croatia on penalties to win Nations League

Spain beat Croatia on penalties to win Nations League

Simon then saved again from Bruno Petkovic to hand Spain a second chance to win, which Dani Carvajal took with a chipped finish.

DH News Service
DH News Service,
  • Jun 19 2023, 03:14 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2023, 03:14 ist
Spain's Rodrigo and Aymeric Laporte celebrate with teammates after winning the penalty shootout and the UEFA Nations League final. Credit: Reuters Photo

Spain beat Croatia 5-4 in a penalty shootout to win their first title in a decade as they secured the Nations League on Sunday.

The final at the Feyenoord Stadium ended goalless after extra time, leaving the trophy to be settled on spotkicks with Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon emerging as the hero.

He saved Croatia's fourth kick from Lovro Majer giving Spain's Aymeric Laporte the chance to win the shootout but he hammered the ball against the bar.

Simon then saved again from Bruno Petkovic to hand Spain a second chance to win, which Dani Carvajal took with a chipped finish.

Spain's last title was the 2012 European Championship and the Nations League will help make up for a disappointing World Cup last year where they went out to Morocco in the last-16.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

spain
Football
Croatia
Sports News
UEFA Nations League
UEFA

Related videos

What's Brewing

Jallikattu and animal rights

Jallikattu and animal rights

Indian researchers in Arctic, Antarctic to do yoga

Indian researchers in Arctic, Antarctic to do yoga

'Scam 2003' to premiere on SonyLIV in September

'Scam 2003' to premiere on SonyLIV in September

Biryani 'Champions League' to be held in Kolkata, Delhi

Biryani 'Champions League' to be held in Kolkata, Delhi

Linda Hamilton joins 'Stranger Things' season 5 cast

Linda Hamilton joins 'Stranger Things' season 5 cast

Kia to launch EV9 that gives 501 km on single charge

Kia to launch EV9 that gives 501 km on single charge

'The Archies' trailer takes viewers 'back in time'

'The Archies' trailer takes viewers 'back in time'

Meerut's 12-kg samosa: Eat in 30 mins, win Rs 71K

Meerut's 12-kg samosa: Eat in 30 mins, win Rs 71K

Heart of Stone: Alia to make Hollywood debut on Aug 11

Heart of Stone: Alia to make Hollywood debut on Aug 11

 