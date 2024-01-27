Sporting Club Bengaluru plot return to winning ways

Bengaluru: Smarting from a 1-0 loss to United Sports Club in their I-League 2 opener, Sporting Club Bengaluru aim to return to winning ways when they face Maharashtra Oranje FC at the Bengaluru Football Stadium on Sunday.
Currently in seventh place, SCB need to up the ante, while their opponents, currently a spot above in sixth, enter the fixture on the back of a 2-2 draw against Dempo Sports Club.
"We have worked on converting our chances and the boys are confident of bouncing back at home," SCB head coach Chinta Chandrashekar Rao said during the pre-match press conference on Saturday.
"Everyone at the club are pushing towards the goal of qualifying for the I-League, but we are taking things game by game. They (Maharashtra Oranje FC) are a good side, and we have worked on exploiting their weaknesses," Rao added.
Built on the principles of 'Total football', a footballing philosophy popularised in the Netherlands, Maharashtra Oranje FC seek to dominate possession against their opponents and bank on their creative prowess to make attacking inroads.
"We are working on a different style of playing, which we have prepared hard to implement in match situations. We always play as a unit," Maharashtra Oranje FC head coach Augusto Wilson Da Silva said pre-match.