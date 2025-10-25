<p>London: Sunderland dealt Chelsea a 2-1 home defeat in the Premier League when substitute Chemsdine Talbi curled in a low shot deep into stoppage time on Saturday.</p><p>The visitors, who have moved up to second place in the table, had gone behind in the fourth minute when Alejandro Garnacho claimed his first goal for Chelsea.</p>.10-man Chelsea suffer 3-1 home defeat by Brighton.<p>But the Londoners' lead was cancelled out by Wilson Isidor's equaliser in the 22nd minute when the Frenchman stabbed in from close range after Chelsea failed to deal with a long throw.</p><p>The game appeared to be heading for a draw before Talbi ran onto a pass by fellow substitute Brian Bobbey in the third minute of added time and left Robert Sanchez with no chance.</p>