Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

Sunderland stun Chelsea with 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge

The game appeared to be heading for a draw before Talbi ran onto a pass by fellow substitute Brian Bobbey in the third minute of added time and left Robert Sanchez with no chance.
Last Updated : 25 October 2025, 16:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2025, 16:41 IST
FootballSports NewsChelseaSunderland

Follow us on :

Follow Us