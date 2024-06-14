Euro 2024: Top stars to watch out for

As we head into a whole month of thrilling football from Europe's elite, let's take a look at the players from each participant country, who are likely to make a big impact at Euro 2024:
Toni Kroos signing autographs for German fans.
Credit: X/@DFB_Team_EN
Kroos is retiring post this tournament. And while he has aged a bit, he still maintains the skills that made him a legendary Galactico midfielder for almost 10 years. There is an exceptional group of youngsters in the German squad and who would be looking to Kroos for inspiration.
Germany have a point to prove after the last World Cup's performance. And with a shrewd tactician at the helm, expect the midfielder to the lead Die Mannschaft to the latter stages of the tournament, and maybe even get his complete fairytale ending.
Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates with fans.
Credit: Reuters Photo
While Hungary don't have a star-studded squad, they will rally around the mercurial Dominik Szoboszlai to help them at least put up a good fight against the rest. Perhaps even sneak in a couple of draws/wins and get through to the knockouts.
Scotland's Scott McTominay celebrates scoring their second goal against Spain.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Scotland have found the secret recipe to score goals against any team in the world- Scott McTominay.
McTominay was vital in Euro qualifiers, with 8 G+A in 8 games. His ability to be in the right place at the right time should help Scotland secure a place in the knockouts, at least through the 3rd spot if not the top 2.
Switzerland's Manuel Akanji during training.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Switzerland look like the second best team in their group on paper behind Germany, with Akanji being their top star this time around.
The Swiss fans will hope he comes in with the form he showed for Man City and helps secure the defence for the team, while also acting as the starting point of attacks.
Albania's Armando Broja.
Credit: X/@FSHForg
Young Armando Broja seems to want a move out of Chelsea, given the large squad and the competition for this position. The Euros is the perfect platform for him to showcase his talents to clubs around Europe.
With a comparatively weak squad, Albania will look to their wonderkid to help them put up some decent performances in what might prove to be the Group of Death for this tournament.
Croatia's Josko Gvardiol defending the ball against Portugese players.
Credit: Reuters Photo
It was an international tourney, the 2022 World Cup, that propelled Gvardiol onto the world stage. And he will look to step-up even further this time around.
While Croatia has a very good squad that has consistently performed, the squad is aging, and so they'll most probably stick to their World Cup 2022 defensive tactics.
Gvardiol's defensive skills as well as his aerial ability will be key for the Croats, who will look to give a good farewell to their golden generation in what is perhaps the last tournament for the team's veterans.
Italy's Gianluca Scamacca during training.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Gianluca Scamacca's time to shine has come as he leads the line for the defending champions this time around.
If Italy want to prove that they are still one of the world's elite national teams, despite not having played the World Cup 2022, Scamacca will have to come good for them.
Spain's Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring their first goal.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Lamine Yamal has been a breath of fresh air for Barcelona and Spain. He brings in directness and a fearless passing style that the overall teamplay of Spain lacked in the World Cup.
Turning 17 next month, the young prodigy will want to use this tournament to make his mark on the world stage and perhaps immortalise his name in Spanish history by bringing the trophy home.
Denmark's Rasmus Højlund celebrates scoring a goal.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Manchester United might have had a somewhat disastrous season, but Ramus Højlund was one of the few shining stars of their season. Despite very few chances made for him, the Dane got a healthy amount of goals.
In a much more balanced national side, we cannot help but wonder if Højlund will showcase his best self and lead Denmark to the business end of the tournament.
England's Kobbie Mainoo.
Credit: Reuters Photo
England, while a bit thin on defence, still have stars littered throughout their squad. The captain Harry Kane looks desperate for a trophy, and Bellingham, the new crown jewel, will want to cap off an extraordinary first season at Madrid with a trophy for England.
The one player to look out for though, will be Kobbie Mainoo. Despite all their success, England have severely missed a profile like him. Mainoo, Rice and Bellingham make a perfect midfield should all of them perform their respective roles properly.
Having settled into the Man United XI at just 19, Mainoo's abilities will be vital for England in both attack and defence as the Three Lions look to go one step further than the last Euros and finally end their trophy drought.
Serbia's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic celebrates after scoring a goal.
Sergej Milinković-Savić has been a name that has been linked with every top club for a couple of years now. That is due to sheer quality he possesses in midfield.
Many experts have picked Serbia to be the dark horse of the tournament. If the Serbs will live up to the tag, then expect Milinković-Savić, who is heading into his prime years, to be a vital cog that keeps the team ticking.
Slovenia's Benjamin Sesko celebrates scoring a goal.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Benjamin Šeško, who was a hot transfer target for the top clubs in the past few weeks, will want to show exactly why the world's best want him to play for them.
With Iličić to support him, and a good squad, Sesko should help Slovenia to give a good fight to get to the knockouts.
Austria's Marko Arnautovic during a warm up before a match.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Arnautovic, while hot and cold for club football, performs spectacularly for his country. With a decent side and coach to back him, the veteran striker will be the main man for Austria.
France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal to complete his hat-trick in the World Cup final.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Mbappe was the one of the main reasons France failed in the Euros last time around. And while he performed like the superstar he is during the finals, the rest of the World Cup 2022 campaign was not great from him.
Its been a while since then, and the French world-class ace has gotten his dream move to Madrid. Surely he will want to remind the world of his quality by leading the extremely talented French squad to the elusive Euros trophy.
Netherlands' Memphis Depay celebrates scoring a goal.
Credit: Reuters Photo
The Netherlands have a strong squad. While Frenkie de Jong will be missed, they have good depth to cover for him. One player to watch for will be Memphis Depay.
Depay's club form is not usually great. But when called up for Ons Oranje, he shows up time and time again. With a fire lit under his belly following his departure from Atletico Madrid, Depay could light up the Euros this time around.
Poland's Robert Lewandowski.
Credit: Reuters photo.
Lewandowski is 35, and so this might be his last international tournament for Poland.
With that in mind, we could see a fired up Lewandowski (provided he is fit) carrying Poland to the knockouts this time around, or atleast make an attempt to do so.
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates after scoring.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Belgium's golden generation is on its last legs with only Jan Vertonghen, Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne left from that coveted side. But there is still lots of talent in this squad.
De Bruyne, the only senior man currently playing at the highest levels, will likely be the torch bearer for Belgium. His brilliance, if combined with a hard-working team and some good form from his strikers, could lead Belgium to the very end stages of the tournament, perhaps even achieve glory that his generation has been craving.
Romania's Radu Dragusin (L) in action.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Romania does not have many A-listers in their squad, with Tottenham centre-back Radu Dragusin being the only recognisable name in the squad.
Can Dragusin and his Romanian team-mates cause dramatic upsets with no one giving them even a sliver of a chance?
Slovakia's Milan Skriniar celebrates after scoring.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Slovakia have a great chance to make it to the knockouts. But captain Škriniar, Slovakia's defensive cornerstone, will need to lead his team by example if they want to reach the latter half of the tournament.
Ukraine's Mykhailo Mudryk.
Credit: Reuters Photo
International tournaments are the stage of football where game-changing ability and skills are valued much higher than usual. While he has not showcased such ability, Mykhailo Mudryk certainly has the potential to be a game changer.
The squad itself does have a few good names, and a patriotic spirit, given the war in their country, should give the Ukrainians a good boost. Mudryk will likely be the shining star of this Ukraine team, which might make it deep into the tournament.
Czech Republic's Tomas Soucek.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Like McTominay for Scotland, Captain Souček is also very important for Czechia to go toe-to-toe with the big names of Europe.
With a good squad, Souček's form and leadership could determine how far Czechia can go in the tournament.
Georgia's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates after a match with teammates.
Credit: Reuters Photo
While he hasn't really hit the highs of 22-23, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is still a magnificent footballer.
Hopes are low for Georgia, with no big names in their squad aside from the Parthenopean. But if Kvara can rekindle his magic, we could be in for some upsets.
Portugal's Bruno Fernandes.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Bruno Fernandes carried an injury-riddled Manchester United side on his back last season. And he still produced world beating numbers.
With a golden generation of talents in the Portugese squad, Fernandes would not have the weight of the world on his shoulders, and should be able to produce a player of the tournament worthy campaign.
If he is in top form, the 2016 champions could easily challenge for the trophy once more.
Turkey's Arda Guler (L) in action.
Credit: Reuters Photo
The start of his Real Madrid career was riddled with injuries, but Arda Guler has made the most of the minutes he got in the latter half of the season, and displayed the immense talent that he poses.
If he does the same with his international team, he will show the world why Madrid covet him so much. And through him, Turkey could show why many had predicted them to be dark horses in previous tournaments.
Keep an eye out for these players, as they are the ones who'll be at the center of things at the Euros 2024.