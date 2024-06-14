Euro 2024: Top stars to watch out for

Kroos is retiring post this tournament. And while he has aged a bit, he still maintains the skills that made him a legendary Galactico midfielder for almost 10 years. There is an exceptional group of youngsters in the German squad and who would be looking to Kroos for inspiration.

Germany have a point to prove after the last World Cup's performance. And with a shrewd tactician at the helm, expect the midfielder to the lead Die Mannschaft to the latter stages of the tournament, and maybe even get his complete fairytale ending.