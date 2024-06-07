'These 19 years would not have been possible without you,' says teary-eyed Chhetri

"For everyone who is here, thank you so much. I think I will speak from my heart," he added before breaking into bengali, "shobai bhalo thakben, shobai khushi thakben (everyone please take care, please be happy), and thank you, thank you so much."

He was also felicitated by the All India Football Federation after the match.

Chhetri, who thanked the huge turnout with folded hands, retired as the highest goal scorer for India (94) after playing the most matches (151) for the team.

He is also the fourth highest goal-scorer in international football.

The forward last month announced his retirement from international football.

Among his may achievements, Chhetri played a pivotal role in India's victories at the Nehru Cup in 2007, 2009, and 2012, showcasing his remarkable skills and contribution to the team's success.

Apart from this, he also helped India win the 2011, 2015, 2021 and 2023 SAFF Championships.

Chhetri led India to victory in the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup with a hat-trick in the final, which helped India qualify for its first AFC Asian Cup in 27 years.