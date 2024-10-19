Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

Three Indian footballers selected to go through training session at Manchester United's Old Trafford

In the finale, PC Lalchhuanawma (Mizoram), Shreejal Kisku (Bhubaneswar), and Mohd Ayan (Lucknow) were selected alongside Nepal’s Bhakta Bahadur Pariyar and Chanason Chaiyatham from Bangkok.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 06:15 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 October 2024, 06:15 IST
FootballSports NewsTrendingOld Trafford

Follow us on :

Follow Us