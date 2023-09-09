Time for football again!

TruAlt Bioenergy DH Cup 2023 was launched amidst much camaraderie, high spirits and great food at GYLT, Byg Brewski, Hennur, on Sunday September 3, 2023. This is the second edition of DH Cup, the five-a-side inter-corporate football tournament launched by Deccan Herald last year. This year, 16 corporates are playing for the rolling trophy.
At a glittering event hosted by Byg Brewski, Hennur, the teams came together to celebrate the launch of 2023 season. The skipper of last year’s winner Wissen Infotech, Rohit Anand, initiated the launch, placing the rolling trophy in play. The captains took the stage and raised the bar, promising top class football, competitive spirit and bonhomie on the field.
This year’s tournament promises to be a test of both skill and endurance with 63 matches in all. The league stage has 56, and seven in the business end of the tournament. The matches will have two halves of 15 minutes each with a five-minute break.
The launch event lit the spark of competition in all. Teams gathered at the event had a chance to gauge the competition they were up against. The grit and determination on display was an indication of a keenly competitive football tournament with no quarters asked or given. The fitness level of players was impressive. All teams are coming into the tournament with practice and mental preparation, and all set to have a go at the rolling trophy.