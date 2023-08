Tonali on target as Newcastle thump Aston Villa 5-1

Villa suffered a serious blow when defender Tyrone Mings went down after a tussle with Isak and had to be replaced by Pau Torres, with British broadcaster Sky Sports later reporting that Mings had been taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

After the break, Sweden international Isak effectively ended the game as a contest when he exploited a dreadful error by defender Ezri Konsa to add Newcastle's third in the 58th minute with a sublime chip.

With the three points seemingly in the bag, Isak made way for Callum Wilson, and he made it four in the 77th minute with a calm finish after good work down the left by fellow substitute Harvey Barnes on his first league appearance since joining from Leicester City.

Wilson should have had a second when Barnes set him up again, but Emiliano Martinez managed to keep his close-range effort out. But with Newcastle slicing through the Villa defence with ease, it was only a matter of time before Newcastle scored again.

The fifth goal finally arrived in stoppage time as Barnes was played in and this time he chose to go himself, slotting past Martinez before receiving the acclaim of the Gallowgate end for a goal that sent his side to the top of the table on goal difference.