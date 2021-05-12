Two Chinese teams wanted to lose. They scored own goals

Two Chinese teams score own goals in 'outrageous' bid to lose

They were desperate to lose to avoid facing a stronger opponent

AFP
AFP, Shanghai,
  • May 12 2021, 15:36 ist
  • updated: May 12 2021, 15:36 ist
The state-run China News Service said that such farcical scenes were all too common. Credit: iStock Photo

Two Chinese football teams purposely scored own goals to try to lose a farcical match in what has been described as "an unbelievable" scene and "a smear" on the game.

Widely shared footage of the game between the over-35 sides showed them strolling about and kicking the ball into their own nets unchallenged with the match locked at 2-2 towards the end.

The teams, on the southern island province of Hainan, were desperate to lose to avoid facing a stronger opponent in the elimination round of the competition.

Hainan's football association called it "an unbelievable scene" and urged organisers to ban both teams for life.

Also read: Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City after 'hardest' title triumph

"We condemn this kind of unethical behaviour, which is a smear on amateur football in Hainan," the association said in a statement.

"Chinese football, how low can you go?" wrote a sports blogger on the Twitter-like Weibo who has five million followers.

"It's indecent."

The state-run China News Service said that such farcical scenes were all too common.

"Although this kind of behaviour is outrageous, it is distressing that on the chaotic amateur football field, negative situations like this often occur."

Chinese media and the local football association did not say which team eventually succeeded in losing the game.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

China
FOOTBALL

What's Brewing

Mideast violence bears hallmarks of 2014 Gaza war

Mideast violence bears hallmarks of 2014 Gaza war

Many at risk as cities fail to adapt to climate change

Many at risk as cities fail to adapt to climate change

Two Chinese teams wanted to lose. They scored own goals

Two Chinese teams wanted to lose. They scored own goals

China's ageing population in numbers

China's ageing population in numbers

Covid-19 pet boom has veterinarians backlogged

Covid-19 pet boom has veterinarians backlogged

Basquiat painting sells in New York for $93.1 million

Basquiat painting sells in New York for $93.1 million

Cyclone Tauktae to hit Maharashtra: How it was named

Cyclone Tauktae to hit Maharashtra: How it was named

 