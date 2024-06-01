UEFA Champions League | A country-wise look at the winners of Europe's premier club competition

The most-awaited event in club football—the UEFA Champions League final—is mere days away, with record-winners Real Madrid taking on Borussia Dortmund for a shot at their fifteenth UCL trophy. Meanwhile, Dortmund’s ascension to the final, perhaps a bit unexpected, gives the Germans a shot at their second UCL trophy in history.

In view of the upcoming final, we take a look at the winners of the UCL over the years, on a country-wise basis.