UEFA to investigate England fan violence at Euro final

UEFA to investigate England fan violence at Euro 2020 final

The charges relate to booing Italy's national anthem, a fan who stopped play by running on the pitch, throwing objects, and lighting fireworks

AP
AP, Nyon,
  • Jul 14 2021, 00:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2021, 00:08 ist
Supporters trample on barricades outside Wembley Stadium in London, during the Euro 2020 final. Credit: AP Photo

UEFA asked an investigator on Tuesday to study violence by England fans at the European Championship final including at least hundreds who got into Wembley Stadium without tickets.

The English Football Association was separately charged with multiple offenses by fans before and during their team's loss to Italy in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.

The charges relate to booing Italy's national anthem, a fan who stopped play by running on the pitch, throwing objects, and lighting fireworks.

See here | Euro Final: England fans attack, racially abuse Italy supporters outside Wembley stadium

While those offenses typically result in fines, more serious punishment such as full or partial stadium closures can follow the kind of violence seen on Sunday.

Fans without tickets broke through security barriers and turnstiles to get in to see England's first major tournament final in 55 years.

The official attendance was around 67,000 of the stadium's 90,000 capacity, with many seats intended to be left empty to distance fans during the Covid-19 pandemic.

UEFA gave no timetable for the disciplinary cases.

The FA was fined 30,000 euros ($35,000) for fan incidents after the team's semifinal at Wembley last week, including booing Denmark's anthem.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

UEFA
Euro 2020
Violence
FOOTBALL
sports

What's Brewing

Deuba: Nepal's fifth time lucky prime minister

Deuba: Nepal's fifth time lucky prime minister

TikTok sounds used to spread Covid jab misinformation

TikTok sounds used to spread Covid jab misinformation

India to send 228-strong contingent to Tokyo Olympics

India to send 228-strong contingent to Tokyo Olympics

NASA's Kepler Space Telescope spots 4 exoplanets

NASA's Kepler Space Telescope spots 4 exoplanets

In Pics | Billionaires who have travelled to space

In Pics | Billionaires who have travelled to space

Solar wind set to hit Earth; power fluctuations likely

Solar wind set to hit Earth; power fluctuations likely

 