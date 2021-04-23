UEFA will drop Dublin as Euro 2020 host city: Minister

UEFA will drop Dublin as a host city for Euro 2020 later on Friday, Ireland's sports minister said after the government was unable to assure organisers that the Aviva Stadium would be at least a quarter full for its four scheduled games.

"We will (lose the games) this afternoon. It's a case of when not if. We are trying to reopen a lot of society but being able to leapfrog into having 11,000 people in one place and giving the assurances over that wasn't possible at this point," Jack Chambers told national broadcaster RTE

"Obviously we're disappointed that this will happen but we have to be honest about what's possible in the pandemic. We will have spectators back at games this summer. To do 11,000 in June as a starter event would be an extraordinary step up."