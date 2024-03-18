'Unacceptable': FIFA chief Gianni Infantino on Turkish league violence

Ankara: Violence in the Turkish Super Lig is "unacceptable", FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Monday as he called on authorities to take action following a brawl after Fenerbahce's 3-2 win at Trabzonspor.

Trabzonspor fans stormed on to the pitch after the final whistle on Sunday and attacked visiting Fenerbahce players who fought back to defend themselves.

Turkish police detained 12 fans following the incident, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in a post on X on Monday.