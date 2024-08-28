Uruguayan defender Izquierdo dies after collapsing during match

"We express our most sincere condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and loved ones. All of Nacional is in mourning for his irreparable loss."

Alejandro Dominguez, the president of South American soccer's governing body, also extended his condolences to Izquierdo's family and friends.

"South American football is in mourning," he added.

Sao Paulo said they were deeply saddened by the news, calling it a "sad day for football".

Izquierdo fell to the ground unconscious in the 84th minute of the match at the Morumbi stadium without coming into contact with another player.

He was taken off the pitch in an ambulance before being treated at the intensive care unit of the Albert Einstein Hospital.