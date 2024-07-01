Venezuela seal top spot in Copa Group B with win over Jamaica

Austin, Texas: Venezuela hammered Jamaica 3-0 in Texas on Sunday to seal top spot in Group B and set up a Copa America quarter-final with Canada.

Goals from Eduard Bello and Salomon Rondon early in the second half, followed by a late strike from Eric Ramirez, ensured victory for the Venezuelan side.

Venezuela had already booked their spot in the last eight with wins over Ecuador and Mexico and needed just a point against already-eliminated Jamaica to clinch top spot and avoid defending champions Argentina in the next round.

Jamaica's best opportunity came in the 21st minute but Renaldo Cephas' diving header soared over.

Bello's powerful downward header put the South Americans in front in the 49th minute and Rondon doubled their lead seven minutes later with a scuffed effort past Jamaica keeper Jahmali Waite.