Rooney's son Kai joins Manchester United youth academy

Wayne Rooney's son Kai joins Manchester United youth academy

United's record goalscorer posted a picture on social media of the 11-year-old, the oldest of Rooney's four sons, signing a contract at his father's former club

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Dec 18 2020, 07:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2020, 08:14 ist
Wayne Rooney, 38, now in interim charge of Championship club Derby, joined United from Everton in 2004 as a teenager. Credit: Reuters

Wayne Rooney's son Kai has followed in his father's footsteps by signing for Manchester United.

United's record goalscorer posted a picture on social media of the 11-year-old, the oldest of Rooney's four sons, signing a contract at his father's former club.

Rooney accompanied the image with the caption: "Proud day. Kai signing for @manchesterunited. Keep up the hard work son."

Rooney, 38, now in interim charge of Championship club Derby, joined United from Everton in 2004 as a teenager.

The former England striker had a glittering 13-year career at Old Trafford, scoring 253 times in 559 appearances and breaking Bobby Charlton's long-standing goals record in January 2017.

Coleen Rooney, Wayne Rooney's wife, wrote on Instagram: "Special night..... congratulations Kai. I love you and I am so proud of you. Keep trying your best".

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Wayne Rooney
Manchester United
sports
FOOTBALL

What's Brewing

50 years of 'Mera Naam Joker': A timeless classic

50 years of 'Mera Naam Joker': A timeless classic

Karnataka's defining moments | Episode 5

Karnataka's defining moments | Episode 5

DH Toon | 'A true reformist, he never cared for MSPs!'

DH Toon | 'A true reformist, he never cared for MSPs!'

Who decides administration of Covid-19 vaccine in US?

Who decides administration of Covid-19 vaccine in US?

Gravitational waves probe exotic matter in dead stars

Gravitational waves probe exotic matter in dead stars

She saved thousands of friends before Covid killed her

She saved thousands of friends before Covid killed her

Meet Robert Lewandowski who put Messi, Ronaldo in shade

Meet Robert Lewandowski who put Messi, Ronaldo in shade

UK museum slammed for 'dehumanising' sex trafficking

UK museum slammed for 'dehumanising' sex trafficking

 