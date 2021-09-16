Got carried away by our own football: Klopp on CL win

We got carried away by our own football: Klopp say's on Liverpool's facile CL win over Milan

Jordan Henderson capped Liverpool's second-half comeback with a brilliantly controlled finish to clinch a 3-2 win over AC Milan

AP
AP, Milan,
  • Sep 16 2021, 13:27 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2021, 14:27 ist
Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp. Credit: AFP Photo

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits his side "lost the plot" in a thrilling Champions League opener against AC Milan but he was happy with the 3-2 victory.

The hosts looked like they would cruise to victory when they were awarded a 14th-minute penalty which would have added to Trent Alexander-Arnold's shot which deflected in off Fikayo Tomori.

But Mohamed Salah missed from the spot for the first time in 18 attempts, dating back to Huddersfield in October 2017, and Ante Rebic and Brahim Diaz scored within two minutes of each other just before half-time.

Jordan Henderson capped Liverpool's second-half comeback with a brilliantly controlled finish to clinch a 3-2 win over AC Milan.

The Liverpool manager was surprised at lack of summer interest in Divock Origi when he answered a question about why the Belgian has not featured for his side much of late.

