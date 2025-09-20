'Will mark a new beginning for Indian football,' Supreme Court approves draft Constitution for AIFF

<p>NEW DELHI: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Supreme%20Court">Supreme Court</a> has approved the draft Constitution of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and told the sporting body to call for a special general body meeting to adopt it within four weeks, saying this will mark a new beginning for Indian football and take the sport to greater heights.</p>.<p>A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi said the current executive committee, headed by president Kalyan Chaubey, whose term will expire in September, 2026, can be treated as a permanent body which would discharge its function in accordance with the relevant laws as well as the AIFF Constitution. </p>.Supreme Court approves AIFF draft constitution, allows current EC to complete its tenure.<p>Though the National Sports Governance Act 2025 has been enacted, the draft Constitution, as per the amendments suggested by Justice L N Rao is more or less in consonance with the provisions of the legislation.</p>.<p>With the September 19, 2025 judgment, the AIFF’s governance is set to witness a major overhaul. The new Constitution fixed a maximum cumulative tenure of 12 years for office bearers, split into two four-year terms followed by a mandatory cooling-off period. </p>.<p>Besides, no individual above the age of 70 can contest. The executive committee will have 14 members, including the president, two vice-presidents (one reserved for a woman), a treasurer, and 10 others, of whom five must be eminent players, with at least two women among them. Office bearers, including the president, can be removed through a no-confidence motion.</p>.<p>In its 78-page judgment, the bench said, "This present exercise is primarily about football, but on a broader level, is also an exercise to instil professionalism, efficiency, and fairness in sports administration, which shall take Indian football to greater heights."</p>.<p>The court emphasised, it is necessary to ensure that sporting facilities and opportunities are not concentrated in the hands of the urban economic elite and that the revenues from sporting events, intellectual property and media rights are so distributed to subserve and encourage accessible and affordable sport in our country. </p>.<p>"It is high time we recognize that sporting “facilities and opportunities” are “material resources of the community”, and their organizers are “the institutions of the national life” . As “places of public resort” sporting institutions and bodies must remain accessible, not just for pursuing sport, but also for its administration," the bench said.</p>.<p>The court felt the country is brimming with promising sporting talent which seeks suitable avenues and organisational support, and it is essential to channelise this talent efficiently from village fields to international platforms.</p>.<p>"We believe that the Constitution of AIFF is an important structural foundation in this regard and the stakeholders of Indian sports will have an important role in ensuring that Indian football remains thrilling, competitive and value-oriented and continue to make its mark in the national and international landscape," the bench said.</p>