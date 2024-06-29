Ziyech makes Galatasaray move permanent

Galatasaray have signed Morocco international Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea on a free transfer, the Turkish Super League champions said in a statement.

The 31-year-old former Chelsea midfielder made a loan move to Galatasaray in a deal reportedly worth 3.6 million euros ($3.86 million) last year in August with the option to sign permanently on a free transfer if certain conditions were met.

"The football player will be paid a net seasonal wage of 2.85 million euros ($3.05 million) for the 2024-2025 season," Galatasaray said in a statement late of Friday.

"In accordance with the agreement, if the conditional extension option is realised, the football player will be paid a net seasonal salary of 2.85 million euros for the 2025-2026 season."