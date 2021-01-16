Aston Martin F1 Team confident of good run in 2021 

The 2020 Formula One season was not what the sport always is, thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic that disrupted the season.

As F1 looks for a ‘normal’ season in 2021, there is a team that is starting things afresh. It is the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team. This team was the Racing Point F1 Team, which was the Force India Formula One Team before that. Following Indian owner Vijay Mallya’s financial troubles, Force India was put under administration in 2018 and was taken over by a consortium led by Canadian businessman Lawrence Stroll.

There is hope of stability and good performances with the backing of Aston Martin.

Otmar Szafnauer has been with the team that has changed hands. As CEO and Team Principal of this commercially rebranded team, he believes there is huge potential.

“We’ve had almost a year of preparation to reach this point and we’ve been thrilled to see the positive reaction since we revealed our new identity,” he said of the fresh start.

“Representing such an iconic brand is a huge privilege for every member of the team. It might sound daunting, but we’ve been competing in Formula 1 for 30 years (under various names), winning races and taking podiums along the way. We’ve earned a well-deserved reputation for punching above our weight and are confident we can do the Aston Martin name proud right from the get-go,” he added.

Starting a new team is never easy, particularly in the cut-throat world of F1. “It has been a mammoth task (to build the team). It’s easy to forget that we’ve been putting the groundwork in place for a brand-new era alongside a very challenging global setting, all the while balancing those tasks with our most successful Formula 1 season to date – including a race win and multiple podium finishes en route to fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship,” he explained.

“While this is a new team name and identity, we have retained the strong backbone that has guided us through some tough times to where we are today. The challenge was once establishing ourselves as the most efficient team on the grid. Now, there’s an exciting opportunity to establish ourselves as a top team, while still maintaining that efficiency, in order to add an exciting chapter to the Aston Martin legacy,” he stated.

Mexican driver Sergio Perez moved from the team after the 2020 season. But the other driver – Lance Stroll – now has four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel racing alongside him in 2021.

"It’s hugely exciting for everyone in the team. In Sebastian, we have a proven four-time world champion with experience of helping teams become race-winning and championship-contending outfits. That’s why he is such an important signing for us. He brings a winning mentality and we will all undoubtedly learn a lot from him on this journey," said Szafnauer.

“In Lance, we have a young and talented, hard-working driver who enjoyed his best campaign to date last year. We know if we give him the tools, he’s more than capable of helping the team reach its goals. We also think Sebastian will bring out the best in Lance, with Lance pushing Sebastian hard in return. So, we’re delighted with our 2021 line-up. It’s the ideal blend of experience, race-winning knowhow, and raw talent,” he added.

The new livery is expected sometime in March. However, things appear to be tougher than before. “The nature of the global situation makes things more challenging in many ways. Timelines were condensed, but we’re in good shape,” he stated.

The season begins on March 28 with the Bahrain Grand Prix instead of the traditional Australian GP start to the season. The season has 23 races scheduled.