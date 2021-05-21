F1 has become billionaire boys’ club: Lewis Hamilton

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton slammed the Formula One saying that it has become a “billionaire boys’ club”. The 36-year-old world champion, who is embarking on an unprecedented eighth world title, also said there is “no way” he would have made it in the sport if he were starting out his career now.

Speaking to Spanish publication AS, Hamilton said he would not have made it big in the sport in today’s world. “We live in a time where this sport has become a billionaire boys’ club," Hamilton said. “If I go back to where I started, growing up in a normal working-class family, there’s no way that I could be here. No way,” he added.

Hamilton comes from a humble background. His father, Anthony, reportedly took on four jobs to put him through karting ranks.

He added that that in the future, Formula One has to change and the sport has to become more accessible to people from both rich and more normal backgrounds.

Incidentally, according to Forbes, Lewis Hamilton is the eighth-highest paid athlete and the highest-paid Formula One driver.

He told the publication that it wasn't normal to race as a person of colour and t was "very obvious" at the beginning that he and his family weren't welcome.

Hamilton has set many records in his illustrious Formula 1 career first with McLaren and then with Mercedes AMG Petronas. He has the highest number of wins in a career, most podium finishes and pole positions, also, he has accumulated the highest number of points and led the most laps.