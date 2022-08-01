Fernando Alonso to join Aston Martin next F1 season

Fernando Alonso to join Aston Martin next F1 season, replace Sebastian Vettel

AFP
AFP,
  • Aug 01 2022, 14:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2022, 14:30 ist
Fernando Alonso. Credit: Reuters Photo

Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso will leave the Alpine team to join Aston Martin in 2023, the British team announced in a press release on Monday.

The double world champion, who turned 41 on Friday, will replace German driver Sebastian Vettel, a four-time champion, who last week announced his retirement from Formula One at the end of the current season.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Fernando Alonso
Formula One
Aston Martin
Sebastian Vettel
Sports News

What's Brewing

Cannabis cafes open new front in Thai tourism revival

Cannabis cafes open new front in Thai tourism revival

CWG 2022: Indian athletes who made the country proud

CWG 2022: Indian athletes who made the country proud

Do you sweat in your sleep? Here's why

Do you sweat in your sleep? Here's why

Adapt to intense heat waves and flooding

Adapt to intense heat waves and flooding

'Happy to be back': Ronaldo plays in Man Utd friendly

'Happy to be back': Ronaldo plays in Man Utd friendly

 