Formula One teams agree cost-cutting measures: BBC

Formula One teams agree cost-cutting measures: BBC

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • May 23 2020, 08:08 ist
  • updated: May 23 2020, 08:08 ist
Representative image. (Reuters photo)

Formula One's 10 teams have agreed cost-cutting measures including a budget cap of $145 million for 2021, the BBC reported on Friday.

The measures have yet to be approved officially by the governing FIA's World Motor Sport Council, by an e-vote due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that is seen as a formality and likely next week.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Formula One's managing director for motorsport Ross Brawn said this month that the $145 million figure had been agreed and the sport would look for further reductions in future seasons.

The BBC and motorsport.com, citing multiple sources, said teams had agreed to reduce the cap to $140 million in 2022 and $135 million for the period 2023-25. Formula One's season has yet to start, with the first 10 races postponed or cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A major rewrite of the technical regulations has been delayed to 2022, with teams carrying over this year's cars to 2021.

The budget cap, which does not include driver salaries, had been set initially at $175 million but some teams had wanted a more drastic limit closer to $100 million to ensure the sport survives the crisis.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Formula One
FIA

What's Brewing

Disrupted vaccinations pose threat to 80 mn kids: UN

Disrupted vaccinations pose threat to 80 mn kids: UN

When home's under a flyover & belongings fit on a cycle

When home's under a flyover & belongings fit on a cycle

Ramzan: Mosques shut, poor Muslims struggle for food

Ramzan: Mosques shut, poor Muslims struggle for food

COVID-19 infection may cause thyroid disease: Study

COVID-19 infection may cause thyroid disease: Study

COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge

COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge

'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'

'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'

Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day

Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day

73% with disabilities face severe challenge in lockdown

73% with disabilities face severe challenge in lockdown

Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state

Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state

Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?

Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?

 