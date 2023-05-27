Perez to start last after Monaco Grand Prix crash

Red Bull's title contender Sergio Perez crashed and qualified last on Saturday for the showcase Monaco Formula One Grand Prix he won a year ago.
The first corner smash brought out red flags to halt the action with just over 11 minutes remaining of the opening session.
The impact punched a hole in the side of the car and left debris scattered on the track.
The session restarted once the Red Bull car had been winched away and Perez's time left him bottom of the timesheets, leaving the Mexican with either a back of the grid slot on Sunday or a start from the pitlane.
Red Bull have won all five races so far this season, four of them with one-two finishes.
Double world champion Max Verstappen, the 2021 winner in Monaco and fastest in the first phase of qualifying, leads Perez by 14 points.
The qualifying round in the Mediterranean principality is crucial, perhaps the most important of the season, as overtaking is extremely difficult on the tight and twisty streets.
Monaco was also a race that Perez had high hopes of winning, with most of the Mexican's previous victories secured on street circuits.
