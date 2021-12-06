Verstappen handed five-second penalty in Saudi GP chaos

The penalty came after the two drivers collided with each other late in the race

AFP
AFP, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia,
  • Dec 06 2021, 01:49 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2021, 01:49 ist
Second-placed Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen waves during the podium ceremony after the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah on December 5, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

Max Verstappen was handed a five-second penalty for a controversial move on championship rival Lewis Hamilton in a chaotic Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The penalty came after the two drivers collided with each other late in the race with the incident to be fully investigated by the marshals after the race.

Mercedes' world champion Hamilton had been attempting to get past the Dutchman's Red Bull and accused his rival of 'brake-testing' him.

