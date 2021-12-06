Verstappen handed five-second penalty in Saudi GP chaos

Max Verstappen was handed a five-second penalty for a controversial move on championship rival Lewis Hamilton in a chaotic Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday.
The penalty came after the two drivers collided with each other late in the race with the incident to be fully investigated by the marshals after the race.
Mercedes' world champion Hamilton had been attempting to get past the Dutchman's Red Bull and accused his rival of 'brake-testing' him.
