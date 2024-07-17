Home
French star Kylian Mbappe officially joins Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe finally donned a Real Madrid jersey, fulfilling his childhood dream in front of a packed Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on July 16. fficial presentation as the club's newest player.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 17 July 2024, 14:25 IST

Still celebrating Spain's Euro 2024 triumph, Real Madrid fans got more reasons to celebrate as French superstar Kylian Mbappe is officially presented to a packed Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Credit: Reuters

With an attendance of over 70,000 fans, the stadium was filled for Mbappe's first appearance.

Credit: Reuters

Mbappe signed his new five-season contract with Real president Florentino Perez before making his presence for Real Madrid.

Credit: Reuters

For Mbappe and Real Madrid, it is the culmination of a long-awaited liaison.

Credit: Reuters

The 25-year-old -- who says he has always been a fan of Los Blancos and of Ronaldo -- will wear the No.9 jersey.

Credit: Reuters

Coming from Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappe arrives after a personally disappointing Euros campaign.

Credit: Reuters

Published 17 July 2024, 14:25 IST
Sports NewsFootball NewsSoccerReal MadridKylian MbappeFlorentino Perez

