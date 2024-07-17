French star Kylian Mbappe officially joins Real Madrid

Still celebrating Spain's Euro 2024 triumph, Real Madrid fans got more reasons to celebrate as French superstar Kylian Mbappe is officially presented to a packed Santiago Bernabeu stadium.
With an attendance of over 70,000 fans, the stadium was filled for Mbappe's first appearance.
Mbappe signed his new five-season contract with Real president Florentino Perez before making his presence for Real Madrid.
For Mbappe and Real Madrid, it is the culmination of a long-awaited liaison.
The 25-year-old -- who says he has always been a fan of Los Blancos and of Ronaldo -- will wear the No.9 jersey.
Coming from Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappe arrives after a personally disappointing Euros campaign.
Published 17 July 2024, 14:25 IST