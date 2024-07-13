Home
From MS Dhoni to Pandya, sportspersons bring glamour to Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's wedding

From MS Dhoni to Hardik Pandya, here we list the notable names from the sports industry garcing Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding at the Jio Centre in BKC in Mumbai.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 13 July 2024, 02:25 IST

Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Pankhuri Sharma and Hardik Pandya pose for a photo on their arrival.

Credit: Reuters

Credit: Reuters

Former Team India captain MS Dhoni came with his family.

Credit: Reuters

Credit: Reuters

Hardik Pandya strikes a pose as he arrives for the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

Credit: Reuters

Credit: Reuters

Cricketer KL Rahul and his wife Athiya Shetty pose for pictures on their arrival for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

Credit: Reuters

Credit: Reuters

Former cricketer K. Srikkanth with his wife Vidya Srikanth upon his arrival to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

Credit: PTI

Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav and his wife Devisha Shetty pose on their arrival.

Credit: Reuters

Credit: Reuters

Newly appointed Indian cricket team coach Gautam Gambhir and his wife Natasha Jain pose for pictures on the red carpet.

Credit: Reuters

Credit: Reuters

Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan are all smiles as they arrive for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

Credit: Reuters

Credit: Reuters

Published 13 July 2024, 02:25 IST
India NewsSports NewsCricket newsweddingAmbaniAnant AmbaniRadhika MerchantHardik PandyaMS DhoniTrendingKrunal Pandya

