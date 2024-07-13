From MS Dhoni to Pandya, sportspersons bring glamour to Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's wedding

Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Pankhuri Sharma and Hardik Pandya pose for a photo on their arrival.
Former Team India captain MS Dhoni came with his family.
Hardik Pandya strikes a pose as he arrives for the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.
Cricketer KL Rahul and his wife Athiya Shetty pose for pictures on their arrival for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.
Former cricketer K. Srikkanth with his wife Vidya Srikanth upon his arrival to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, in Mumbai.
Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav and his wife Devisha Shetty pose on their arrival.
Newly appointed Indian cricket team coach Gautam Gambhir and his wife Natasha Jain pose for pictures on the red carpet.
Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan are all smiles as they arrive for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.
Published 13 July 2024, 02:25 IST