From Pat Cummins to Brett Lee: Bowlers who have taken hat-tricks in T20 World Cups

Here we list bowlers who have taken a hat-trick at a Men's T20 World Cup.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 24 June 2024, 13:00 IST
Chris Jordan became the first England cricketer to take a hat-trick in T20I cricket. He achieved this feat on June 23 against USA.

Credit: X/@englandcricket

Australian bowler Pat Cummins scripted history as he became the second Australian player and seventh overall to claim a hat-trick in a ICC Men's T20 World Cup match. He achieved this feat in Antigua against Bangladesh on June 20, 2024.

Credit: PTI

In 2022, Ireland's left-arm pacer Josh Little took a hat-trick against New Zealand at the Adelaide Oval.

Credit: Instagram/joshlittle13

Leg-spinner Karthik Meiyappan made history being the first ever UAE player to take a hat-trick. He achieved this feat against Sri Lanka in 2022.

Credit: Instagram/@karthikmeiyappan

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada took a hat-trick against England in the 2021 T20 World Cup. This made him the fourth player to take a hat-trick in the T20 tournament.

Credit: Reuters

In October 2021, Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga scripted history by becoming the third bowler to take hat-trick T20 World Cup match. He achieved this feat in a game against South Africa.

Credit: Reuters

Curtis Campher became the first bowler for Ireland to take a hat-trick in T20I cricket. He scripted this record on 18 October 2021 while playing against the Netherlands.

Credit: Instagram/@curtcampher13

Australian pacer Brett Lee was the first bowler to pick a hat-trick in T20 World Cup match. He achieved this feat in 2007 against Bangladesh.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Published 24 June 2024, 13:00 IST
Sports NewsCricket newsT20 World CupICC T20 World CupPat CumminsKagiso RabadaWanindu HasarangaBrett Lee

