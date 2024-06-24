From Pat Cummins to Brett Lee: Bowlers who have taken hat-tricks in T20 World Cups

Chris Jordan became the first England cricketer to take a hat-trick in T20I cricket. He achieved this feat on June 23 against USA.
Australian bowler Pat Cummins scripted history as he became the second Australian player and seventh overall to claim a hat-trick in a ICC Men's T20 World Cup match. He achieved this feat in Antigua against Bangladesh on June 20, 2024.
In 2022, Ireland's left-arm pacer Josh Little took a hat-trick against New Zealand at the Adelaide Oval.
Leg-spinner Karthik Meiyappan made history being the first ever UAE player to take a hat-trick. He achieved this feat against Sri Lanka in 2022.
South African pacer Kagiso Rabada took a hat-trick against England in the 2021 T20 World Cup. This made him the fourth player to take a hat-trick in the T20 tournament.
In October 2021, Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga scripted history by becoming the third bowler to take hat-trick T20 World Cup match. He achieved this feat in a game against South Africa.
Curtis Campher became the first bowler for Ireland to take a hat-trick in T20I cricket. He scripted this record on 18 October 2021 while playing against the Netherlands.
Australian pacer Brett Lee was the first bowler to pick a hat-trick in T20 World Cup match. He achieved this feat in 2007 against Bangladesh.
Published 24 June 2024, 13:00 IST