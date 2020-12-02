From the Newsroom: Indian team wins morale-lifting ODI match; UK approves the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, Indian team wins morale-lifting ODI match; the UK approves the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine; Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over farmers’ income; Mumbai special court grants bail to Showik Chakraborty and Sri Lanka evacuated 75,000 people.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the Centre over its claim of doubling farmers' income and alleged that their income has in fact "halved" under the "suit-boot" government, while that of its crony friends has grown four times.

He also demanded that the government abolishes the three "black" farm laws which are against farmers and farm labourers and asked it not to befool them with rhetoric.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A Mumbai special court on Wednesday granted bail to Showik Chakraborty, the brother of actor-model Rhea Chakraborty, who was the live-in partner of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Showik is currently lodged in the Taloja central prison in the adjoining Raigad district. Showik (24) and Rhea (27) were arrested on September 4 and September 8 respectively.

The Bombay High Court had granted bail to Rhea on October 7, however, Showik’s bail plea was rejected earlier. On Wednesday, a special NDPS court granted bail to Showik.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The UK on Wednesday became the first country to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19, paving the way for mass vaccinations against the deadly novel coronavirus.

The British regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), says the jab, which claims to offer up to 95 per cent protection against Covid-19 illness, is safe for rollout.

Produced by American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German biotech firm BioNTech, the companies recently claimed that the joint vaccine trials had suggested that it works well in people of all ages, races and ethnicities.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah found his mojo and the Indian team its winning ways in a morale-lifting 13-run triumph over Australia in the third and final ODI on Wednesday, salvaging some of the lost pride in a 1-2 series defeat.

An in-form Hardik Pandya blasted 92 not out off 76 balls and Ravindra Jadeja's useful 66 off 50 took India to a healthy 302 for 5 in 50 overs after an inept show in the first 30 overs.

It was at least 30 runs short of a par-score on a good batting track but a rejigged bowling attack managed to restrict the home team to 289 all out in 49.3 overs.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sri Lanka evacuated 75,000 people from homes on the east coast, where tropical cyclone Burevi, packing winds of 80 kph to 90 kph (50 mph to 56 mph) is expected to hit the island nation late on Wednesday.

The cyclone is likely to damage coastal buildings and power lines and unleash flash floods, the island's disaster management centre said, advising those living near its path to stay indoors.

Those evacuated, from the Trincomalee district expected to be hit the hardest, have been moved into 237 relief centres until the cyclone passes, disaster officials said.

Source: DHNS / PTI

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

