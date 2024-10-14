Gautam Gambhir swears by high-risk & high-reward mantra: 'Won't hold back players from pushing limits'

Given Gambhir’s typical us-versus-the-world mood, it was only natural then that he would come to the defence of the experienced batters who have not been at their best in recent times.
For example, Rohit Sharma hasn’t scored a century since the beginning of this year, and Virat Kohli hasn’t struck one since July 2023.
“See, you don't keep judging people after every game,” said Gambhir. “If you keep judging people after every game, that's not fair on them as well. It's a sport. People are made to fail. But more importantly, I think if we can get the results, if people are doing what is needed of them to get the results in our favour, that is fine. There will be times when some people will succeed, and some people will fail. But ultimately, if we keep judging everyone after every game, imagine how unfair that would be.”
“My job is to keep selecting the best playing eleven, not dropping anyone,” he added for good measure.
Once through, Gambhir, without any real provocation, entered a space of inspiring a change in narrative. “This is the time of the bowlers, and batsmen only set up matches. It is very important that our batsman-obsessed attitude ends,” he said in response to a question.
“If a batsman makes a thousand runs, there is no guarantee that he will win the Test match. But if a bowler takes 20 wickets, there is a 99% guarantee that he will win the Test match. So, whether it is a Test match or any other format, bowlers win you the tournament, bowlers win you the matches. So, I hope that in this era or this time, we will talk more about bowlers than batters. I hope that this mindset will change in the future.”
Published 14 October 2024, 10:55 IST