Gautam Gambhir swears by high-risk & high-reward mantra: 'Won't hold back players from pushing limits'

Given Gambhir’s typical us-versus-the-world mood, it was only natural then that he would come to the defence of the experienced batters who have not been at their best in recent times.

For example, Rohit Sharma hasn’t scored a century since the beginning of this year, and Virat Kohli hasn’t struck one since July 2023.

“See, you don't keep judging people after every game,” said Gambhir. “If you keep judging people after every game, that's not fair on them as well. It's a sport. People are made to fail. But more importantly, I think if we can get the results, if people are doing what is needed of them to get the results in our favour, that is fine. There will be times when some people will succeed, and some people will fail. But ultimately, if we keep judging everyone after every game, imagine how unfair that would be.”

“My job is to keep selecting the best playing eleven, not dropping anyone,” he added for good measure.