Global Chess League: Anand, Carlsen play out a draw in opening day's top duel

The game between the two heavyweights from India and Norway ended in a draw, with Carlsen managing to steady the ship after a tough middle game.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 21:08 IST

Published 03 October 2024, 21:08 IST
Sports NewsChessMagnus CarlsenViswanathan Anand

