DH Specials
Homesports

Harmilan Bains wins silver in women's 800m at Asian Games

The 25-year-old from Punjab clocked an impressive timing of 2:03.75 to bag the silver in a highly competitive race.
Last Updated 04 October 2023, 12:04 IST

India’s Harmilan Bains produced a fine run to clinch a silver in the women’s 800m race, her second medal in this Asian Games here on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old from Punjab clocked an impressive timing of 2:03.75 to bag the silver in a highly competitive race.

The gold went to Sri Lanka's Tharushi Dissanayaka, who touched the tape at a time of 2:03.20. The bronze went to China’s Chunyu Wang, who finished with a timing of 2.03:90.

Bains had earlier won a silver in the women's 1500m race in this edition of the Games.

Another Indian runner in the 800m, Chanda finished at the seventh place with a timing of 2:05.69.

(Published 04 October 2023, 12:04 IST)
