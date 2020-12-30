He looked very much at ease: Shubman Gill's composure impresses Tom Moody

21-year-old Shubman Gill impressed everyone during his Test debut at Melbourne, living up to the label of one to really look out for in the future. Tom Moody, former coach of Sri Lanka and currently coaching IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad, was also taken by the youngster's spell.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Moody said that Gill has a 'Rahane-like understated approach,' never looking flustered and his composure betrayed the fact that he was playing his first Test match.

“This is the beginning of his international career; he looked very much at ease and comfortable in that environment as if he’s been there a year or two already. It’s only going to look up for him, there’s no question about it," he explained.

Moody added, “Certainly, to cut your teeth as an opener in the early parts of your career is certainly only going to do him good than anything else even if he does end up and three or four, time will tell you that.”

Gill scored 45 runs off 65 balls in the first innings of the second Test and scored an unbeaten 35 in the second innings to guide his team along with Ajinkya Rahane to a memorable eight-wicket win. Playing the likes of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon in their own den is no mean feat, and debutant Gill did that with utmost ease as an opener, especially when Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw have failed so far in the same role in this series.