Here's how the nation reacted to Captain Cool's retirement

From sports icons to film celebrities to politicians, wishes poured in from all corners for former captain 'Cool' of the Indian cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday evening.

After months of speculation and chatter around his retirement, Dhoni took to Instagram to make the world know about his decision of stepping down on August 15. "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929hrs consider me as retired," Dhoni posted on his official handle.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Dhoni's retirement:

To have a player like him,Mission Impossible. Na Koi Hai,Na Koi Tha, Na Koi Hoga MS ke jaisa. Players will come & go but there won’t be a calmer man like him. Dhoni with his connect with people having aspirations was like a family member to many cricket lovers. Om Finishaya Namah pic.twitter.com/glemkBUwWT — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 15, 2020

Seeing Dhoni’s journey from a small town boy into a match-winner and one of the most astute leaders the world has seen was remarkable. Thank you for the wonderful memories, Mahi. It was my privilege to play alongside you and I will always cherish the memories we shared together. pic.twitter.com/NgCUdR6aSN — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 15, 2020

Mahendra Singh Dhoni retires from international cricket. The story of cricket will never be complete without him. Video tribute coming up shortly. What a legend! #DhoniRetires #mahendrasinghdhoni pic.twitter.com/iFdFdHulRX — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) August 15, 2020

देश और झारखण्ड को गर्व और उत्साह के अनेक क्षण देने वाले माही ने आज अंतराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट से सन्यास ले लिया है।हम सबके चहेते झारखण्ड का लाल माही को नीली जर्सी पहने नहीं देख पायेंगे।पर देशवासियों का दिल अभी भरा नहीं। मैं मानता हूँ हमारे माही का एक फ़ेयरवेल मैच राँची में हो जिसका 1/2 pic.twitter.com/XFt5zBSvG8 — Hemant Soren (घर में रहें - सुरक्षित रहें) (@HemantSorenJMM) August 15, 2020

Thank you for the magic #Dhoni 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BQ8f3cqF9m — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 15, 2020

M S Dhoni is one of the greats of modern era. I understand that his retirement is a personal decision and we respect that. Mahi’ as we all fondly refer to him has had an exceptional career in international cricket. His captaincy has been both inspiring and commendable. @msdhoni — Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 15, 2020

The 2011 World Cup win was @sachin_rt farewell but masterminded by MS Dhoni ... What an incredible international career ... You could argue the greatest ever white ball captain & finisher ... Cheers for all the memories MS 👍👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 15, 2020

MS Dhoni sir retires from International Cricket. My favourite and inspiration, all the best, you will rock whatever you do! #MSDhoni His post is a symbol of his simplicity and sincerity - "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired" pic.twitter.com/agxg6Fh6UA — Dutee Chand (@DuteeChand) August 15, 2020

#MSDhoni: the fearless leader who gave us the confidence and taught us how to win in difficult situations. A true champion! @msdhoni - Thank you for everything you have done for the country! 🙏 You'll always be our captain! #Dhoni #CaptainCool pic.twitter.com/6jO5hsnl5A — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) August 15, 2020

Dhoni, Dhoni, Dhoni. That’s all I can say. #dhoniretires — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 15, 2020

Immense respect for M.S Dhoni for not just being an outstanding player but also setting an exceptional example with his conduct and journey, on & beyond field https://t.co/cuRg79nUwP — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) August 15, 2020

Nooooo !!!

You’ve always known the best ..

Thanks for the entertainment 🙏🏽🤗 #Dhoni #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/0Jwqb4hgaT — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 15, 2020

Thank you @msdhoni for all the unforgettable moments on the field of cricket. May your story continue to inspire the young talent of India to never give up, to be patient despite immense pressure and to do their best for the nation. #Dhoni — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) August 15, 2020

#MSDhoni officially retires from International cricket but not from our hearts!

You will always be our Captain #MSD #Mahi #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/jB95WqifjK — Jayant Patil (@Jayant_R_Patil) August 15, 2020

You have been such an inspiration to every sports person. Made the entire nation proud with your incredible achievements. Thanks for all the great & miraculous memories Mahi bhai. Have a happy retirement & very best wishes for your second innings 🤗 @msdhoni #Dhoni #DhoniRetires pic.twitter.com/ub8baziDna — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) August 15, 2020

Indian Cricket team and It's Fans will miss jersey no 7 ! Indian Cricket has reached it's height of success under MS Dhoni's Captainship. My best wishes to Captain Cool @msdhoni for his future endeavours as he announces retirement from International Cricket. pic.twitter.com/GlGQBHZU7t — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) August 15, 2020

There is and will only be one MS Dhoni. Honestly, words have absolutely no depth and don’t justify what you’ve offered to India and to the world. Mahi bhai, I LOVE YOU! 💛 @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/yEAhJW4Cfs — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) August 15, 2020

When you lead without saying, get the best with out asking, build a team without meetings ,be humble when others crumble and an epitome of simplicity ...you are @msdhoni #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/EhC0yFhbOX — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) August 15, 2020