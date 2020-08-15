Here's how nation reacted to Captain Cool's retirement

Here's how the nation reacted to Captain Cool's retirement

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 15 2020, 20:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2020, 21:32 ist
MS Dhoni of India bats during game two of the One Day International series between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval on January 15, 2019 in Adelaide, Australia. Credit: Getty Images

From sports icons to film celebrities to politicians, wishes poured in from all corners for former captain 'Cool' of the Indian cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday evening.

After months of speculation and chatter around his retirement, Dhoni took to Instagram to make the world know about his decision of stepping down on August 15. "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929hrs consider me as retired," Dhoni posted on his official handle.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Dhoni's retirement:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Indian cricket

What's Brewing

Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse

Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse

The Lead: The voice of freedom fighter H S Doreswamy

The Lead: The voice of freedom fighter H S Doreswamy

This existing drug could prevent Covid-19 replication

This existing drug could prevent Covid-19 replication

Independence Day: How India's national flag came to be

Independence Day: How India's national flag came to be

Did India's freedom struggle shape global movements?

Did India's freedom struggle shape global movements?

 