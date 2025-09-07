Menu
Asia Cup Hockey 2025: India crowned champions, earn direct entry for World Cup

Earlier, Malaysia edged out China 4-3 in the third-place play-off match while Japan thrashed Bangladesh 6-1 to clinch the fifth place.
Last Updated : 07 September 2025, 15:50 IST
Published 07 September 2025, 15:50 IST
Sports NewsHockeyFIHAsia CupHockey IndiaIndian Hockey TeamFIH Pro League

