<p>Hosts India dethroned champions South Korea 4-1 in the Asia Cup Hockey final at Rajgir Sports Complex Stadium in Bihar on Sunday to earn a direct entry in to next year's FIH World Cup to be jointly hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands from August 14 to 30. </p><p>With four titles in their bag, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-hockey-team">Indian Hockey Team</a> have become the second-most successful team in the continental championship behind five-time champions South Korea.</p><p>Dilpreet Singh (28th and 45th minutes) struck a brace while Sukhjeet Singh (1st minute) and Amit Rohidas (50th) were the other scorers for India in the summit clash.</p><p>South Korea, who were defending the title they had won in 2022, scored their lone goal through Dain Son (51st minute).</p>.Hockey Asia Cup: Relaxed Indians brush away China with 7-0 thrashing.<p>India were on the ball from the start and looked determined. The co-ordination between the defence, midfield and forward line was a treat to watch as they penetrated the rival circle frequently.</p><p>The Koreans, on the other hand, preferred to defend, which was not the best of idea against an attacking home side.</p><p>India maintained a clean slate in the tournament with five wins and one draw. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side won all their three pool matches. In the Super 4s, they beat Malaysia and China 4-1 and 7-0 respectively after playing out a 2-2 draw against South Korea.</p><p>This is India's fourth Asia Cup title, having earlier won the tournament in 2003, 2007 and 2017. South Korea have won the tournament five times -- in 1994, 1999, 2009, 2013 and 2022.</p><p>India had last won the title in 2017 in Dhaka following successes in the 2003 (Kuala Lumpur) and 2007 (Chennai) editions of the continental tournament.</p><p>India had produced a ruthless performance to thrash China 7-0 in the final Super 4 match to storm into the final whereas the five-time winners South Korea rallied to stun Malaysia 4-3 in the other Super 4's thriller. </p>.<p><strong>Malaysia finish third</strong></p><p>Earlier, Malaysia edged out China 4-3 in the third-place play-off match while Japan thrashed Bangladesh 6-1 to clinch the fifth place.</p><p>India had been consistent throughout the tournament as they topped topped the Super 4s standings with seven points ahead of defending champions Korea, who were second with four points.</p><p>India, currently ranked ninth in the world, came into the tournament after a disappointing FIH Hockey Pro League European Leg. However, they delivered when it mattered most to clinch a place in the quadrennial extravaganza. </p> <p>(with inputs from agencies/Hockey India Media)</p>