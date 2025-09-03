<p>Rajgir: One narrow escape, another a grind and then a breeze saw India win all their three encounters to top Pool A at the Asia Cup in Rajgir. </p>.<p>With the initial stage of the 10-day event done and dusted, a tough test awaits the Harmanpreet Singh-led side when the Super 4s get underway at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium from Wednesday. </p>.<p>India, along with their Pool A compatriots China and Pool B toppers Malaysia and Korea, will all play one match against each other before the top two teams at the end of Super 4s advance to the final for a shot at the title while the bottom two will fight it out for a third-place finish. </p>.There’s greater understanding of mental side of the game in Indian team: Paddy Upton.<p>With the vulnerabilities of the strikers and the defenders exposed, especially during their wins against China and Japan in the opening two Pool A games, India will be cautious about slip-ups. </p>.<p>Not to forget, the biggest prize on offer - a World Cup berth - that India seek is still four games away. </p>.<p>First in line to challenge the hosts are defending champions Korea before the second-best team in the event Malaysia take them on on September 4. Following a rest day, China will be seeking to avenge their loss when India face the world No. 22 on September 6.</p>.<p>“Yeah, it's back-to-back. This is what we train for and what we have been practicing about. We are ready for it,” coach Craig Fulton had said right after sailing past Kazakhstan 15-0 on Monday evening. </p>.<p>“I’m glad we have got no injuries. And playing at night also helps a little bit, we like it because its a full house, crowds are good, good energy.” </p>.<p>Captain Harmanpreet and the team’s go-to dragflicker has delivered when it has mattered most in terms of scoring. His defender colleagues, who have been under the radar for a while now, will be hoping to fortify their positions. All eyes will be on the strikers, in particular Dilprit Singh, who have missed easy put-aways on several occasions. However, the mid-field department, led by seasoned pro Manpreet Singh, has been India's strong point. </p>.<p>“We are full of confidence now. We are where we want to be and getting into the Super 4s we want the strikers connecting and scoring goals and obviously nice play upfront, you can just run around and dribble and also to keep the defenders nice and sharp,” offered Fulton. </p>.<p>The five-time Asia Cup winners Korea, on the other hand, have had their own struggles to cater to. The errors from the world No. 15 during their 1-4 loss to Malaysia would have been closely studied by India while chalking out a game plan. Dain Son and Jihun Yang have been among Korea’s top-scorers and will be eager to add more. </p>.<p><strong>Super 4s</strong></p>.<p>India, China, Malaysia, Korea </p>.<p><strong>India's schedule</strong></p>.<p>Sept 3: vs Korea (7:30 pm)</p>.<p>Sept 4: vs Malaysia (7:30 pm)</p>.<p>Sept 6: vs China (7:30 pm)</p>.<p>Highlights - null</p>