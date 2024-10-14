Home
Hockey India League: Over 350 players in fray for first-ever women's auctions

The historic auction will witness over 250 domestic players and more than 70 overseas players vying for a spot in the inaugural season of the women's HIL.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 09:05 IST

Published 14 October 2024, 09:05 IST
