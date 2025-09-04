Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportshockey

Hockey outpost Bihar embraces the game

At the helm of this transformation is Raveendran Sankaran, a 1995 batch IPS officer from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, who became the Director General of Bihar State Sports Authority in 2022.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 17:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
IPS officer Raveendran Sankaran has been instrumental in reviving the state
IPS officer Raveendran Sankaran has been instrumental in reviving the state
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 September 2025, 17:04 IST
Sports NewsHockey

Follow us on :

Follow Us