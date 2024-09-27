'Hockey players have much higher Yo-Yo Test score than Indian cricketers': Hockey star Hardik Singh

India's star midfielder and double Olympic medallist Hardik Singh has claimed that hockey players have a much higher Yo-Yo Test score than Indian cricketers, proving that the players of hockey are much fitter than cricketers.

Singh stated that the players of his team have way higher scores in the Yo-Yo Test compared to the scores of the Indian cricketers.

This test which is used widely across the world to test the fitness of sportspersons based on the scores.

A video clip of Hardik Singh, on a podcast, has been making several rounds on the Internet wherein the hockey star said, "In cricket if anyone is scoring 19 or 20 on the Yo-Yo Test, people call it the fittest, whereas Sreejesh, who is a goalkeeper, scores 21 in the test."