India score in final minute to beat Ireland 1-0 in men's FIH Pro League

Bhubaneswar: A lacklustre India survived a mighty scare but eventually beat lower-ranked Ireland 1-0 through a Gurjant Singh strike in the final minute of their FIH Pro League match here on Friday.

Ireland frustrated the Indians for most part of the match with resolute defending but Gurjant saved the blushes for the home side as his powerful shot from the top of the striking circle in the 60th minute beat the Irish goalkeeper.

India also failed to convert any of their six penalty corners. Ireland, who are ranked 11th as against fourth of India, got three PCs.

India had a sloppy start and lacked the same level of energy which they showed in Thursday's 10-goal thriller against Australia.

Ireland, on the other hand, had more ball possession and were successful in cutting off Indian balls inside their circle.

India had the first real chance in the form of a penalty corner but captain Harmanpreet Singh's flick was saved in the goal-line by an alert Irish defender.

Ireland had their first chance in the 11th minute but Matthew Nelson's reverse hit was kept out by India goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak.

The Indians put up a much better show in the second quarter as they slowly and steadily got back into the contest, enjoying more control of the ball.