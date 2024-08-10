Olympics 2024 | Upton and boot camp with Mike Horn toughened us mentally: Harmanpreet

The Indian men's hockey team has come a long way and captain Harmanpreet Singh credits mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton and a three-day boot camp with Swiss adventurer Mike Horn for the fortitude that his players displayed during the campaign in Paris.

"Yes, definitely, the mental toughness of this side is totally different. We are a united bunch and we backed each other and motivated each other when chips were down," Harmanpreet told PTI after returning to the country on Saturday.