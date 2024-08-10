Olympics 2024: 'We aimed to play in the finals but happy with bronze too,' says Manpreet Singh

"What can I say about Sreejesh, I have spent 13 years with him. He was my senior, and he guided me, from 2012 to 2023 he guided me. Even when I was captain, he supported me, as to what we have to do and what not to do, what is good and what is not," he said.

"He would always motivate me, as a person he is great and as a player, he is a legend, he has done well in life and in his career, I will miss him because he was like a big brother to me." He is a veteran in the team but Manpreet has no plans to retire anytime soon.

"That is far away from us now, I will concentrate on my fitness, if everything goes well I will continue till 2028, if not let us see," he said.