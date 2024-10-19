Sultan of Johor Cup: India junior men's team defeats Japan 4-2

<p>Johor, Malaysia: The Indian junior men's hockey team began its campaign in the Sultan of Johor Cup with a 4-2 win over Japan here on Saturday.</p>.<p>Amir Ali (12'), Gurjot Singh (36'), Anand Sourabh Kushwaha (44') and Ankit Pal (47') scored for India's while Tsubasa Tanaka (26') and Rakusei Yamanaka (57') found the net for Japan.</p>.<p>The win was welcomed with a big smile by legendary former India goalkeeper and junior team coach PR Sreejesh.</p>.<p>It was a high-octane match right from the start with India playing an attacking game, looking for scoring opportunities right from the start.</p>.<p>They punctured the Japanese defence when Amir Ali scored a fine field goal in the 12th minute of the match.</p>.Costliest buys Harmanpreet, Udita raring to play in revamped HIL.<p>Japan bounced back from the early setback when Tsubasa Tanaka scored in the 26th minute to equalise.</p>.<p>The equaliser didn't dent India's spirit as they stopped Japan from taking a 2-1 lead.</p>.<p>Six minutes after the half-time break, India regained their lead when Gurjot, who had made his senior international debut at the Asian Champions Trophy last month, scored a fine field goal.</p>.<p>Minutes later, Dilraj Singh tactfully helped India earn a crucial PC which helped them extend their lead to a strong 3-1 in the 44th minute. Anand Sourabh Kushwaha was on-target as his explosive dragflick flew past Japan's goalie Kisho Kuroda.</p>.<p>India's goal-fest continued into the final quarter with Ankit Pal scoring the team's fourth goal in the 47th minute. He picked up a rebound from a PC to put the ball past Japan's keeper.</p>