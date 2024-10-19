Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportshockey

Sultan of Johor Cup: India junior men's team defeats Japan 4-2

Amir Ali (12'), Gurjot Singh (36'), Anand Sourabh Kushwaha (44') and Ankit Pal (47') scored for India's while Tsubasa Tanaka (26') and Rakusei Yamanaka (57') found the net for Japan.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 11:01 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 October 2024, 11:01 IST
Sports NewsJapanHockeyIndian Hockey Team

Follow us on :

Follow Us