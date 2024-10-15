Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportshockey

Udita Duhan attracts highest bid in first half of Hockey India League women's auction

Dutch star drag-flicker Yibbi Janssen was the second most expensive player and was bought by Odisha Warriors for Rs 29 lakh.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 10:46 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 10:46 IST
Sports NewsHockeyTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us