'I am hottie, I am naughty': Ravi Shastri breaks internet with 'thirst trap' tweets for MakeMyTrip campaign

Former Indian cricketer and national team head coach Ravi Shastri is the talk of the town again, thanks to his swashbuckling antics. The flamboyant personality has taken the social media world by storm with a series of pictures and videos that he posted on X (formerly Twitter) as part of a promotional campaign for travel booking website MakeMyTrip.
The quirky 61-year-old posted a video of the commercial which he shot for the travel company on his X account, also starring former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag. The two could be seen entering a sauna room for a hot bath in the video, donning bathrobes with their nicknames 'Shaz' and 'Viru' written on their backs.
Shastri, who has never shied away from displaying his jovial and unfiltered demeanour, also posted a series of pictures flaunting his "naughty" bathrobe look which he hilariously referred to as "thirst trap" picture, using proper Gen-Z lingo. Unsurprisingly, this immediately caught the attention of thousands of X users within minutes. At last count, his 'naughty' tweets got him 700K to 975K views and thousands of comments.
Needless to say, fans on social media had a field day, who couldn't resist 'meme-fying' the colourful sports legend. His last tweet in particular, where a towel covered his face, attracted the most attention since his caption read: "Your girl doesn’t need to see my face to know it's me."
Fans adopted the cricket star's line and began posting faceless pictures with the same caption, including female fans who just changed the word 'girl' to 'boy' in their tweets. Others made Peaky Blinders memes to describe Ravi Shastri's 'mood'.
Others went for a more detailed breakdown, like one tweet that read, "The statement exudes confidence and a sense of self-assuredness. It suggests that the speaker's identity is unmistakable and recognizable to 'your girl' based on their distinct personality or presence alone, rather than relying on physical appearance. The use of the and emojis adds a playful and confident tone to the statement, implying a sense of intrigue and coolness." It is a side to Shastri that fans won't forget soon.
