Homeworld

The tax on being a girl

To travel through these impoverished villages east of the Congolese border in the aftermath of aid cuts is to see a kaleidoscope of pain shared by all but felt most acutely by women.
Last Updated : 27 September 2025, 17:15 IST
Published 27 September 2025, 17:15 IST
