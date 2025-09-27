Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Ahead of Bihar polls, Amit Shah pushes ‘Developed Bihar’ mission

The meeting was attended by senior BJP leaders, union minister Nityanad Rai, deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary and party members from Mithilanchal districts.
Last Updated : 27 September 2025, 17:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 September 2025, 17:17 IST
India NewsAmit ShahIndian PoliticsBihar

Follow us on :

Follow Us