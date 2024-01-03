ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli back in top 10

Dubai: Star Indian batter Virat Kohli jumped four places to ninth in the latest ICC Test Ranking after his decent show in the Centurion Test against South Africa.

Kohli had dropped out of the top 10 in 2022, but his 38 and 76 in the opening Test against South Africa last week brought him back into that bracket, according to ICC.

However, he is 103 rating points away from leader Kane Williamson, while Joe Root and Steve Smith took the second and third place respectively.