Incredibly tough challenge to win in India, but we've got the players: Woakes

While admitting the toughness of the task, all-rounder Chris Woakes said England are capable of delivering a knockout blow on India in the on-going World Cup.

India started their campaign in the quadrennial big bash with two wins over Australia and Afghanistan, while champions England lost to New Zealand before regrouping to wallop Bangladesh.

"It's an incredibly tough challenge to win in India. I think the sub-continental teams will feel more at home with the conditions," Woakes was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.